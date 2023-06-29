Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Long Island
|30
|24
|.556
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|Lancaster
|21
|30
|.412
|9
|Staten Island
|16
|36
|.308
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|High Point
|36
|18
|.667
|2
|Lexington
|24
|29
|.453
|13½
|Charleston
|20
|31
|.392
|16½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|33
|.389
|17
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lexington 5, Lancaster 1
York 6, Staten Island 5
Spire City 8, Charleston 6
Long Island 10, Southern Maryland 5
Gastonia 7, High Point 3
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 2, 2:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.