Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Southern Maryland
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Lancaster
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Long Island
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Staten Island
|9
|12
|.450
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Gastonia
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Charleston
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Spire City (Frederick)
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|Lexington
|3
|19
|.136
|11
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lancaster 4, Charleston 3
York 11, Staten Island 3
Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 1
High Point 7, Gastonia 3
Long Island 11, Spire City 9
|Thursday’s Games
York at Staten Island, 10:30 a.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.