GWU sheltering in place
Carl Nassib
49ers sign Nick Bosa
Hurricane Lee
Great Wall of China

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3122.585
Southern Maryland3023.5661
York2825.5283
Long Island2527.481
Staten Island2528.4726

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3319.635
High Point3021.588
Charleston2527.4818
Spire City (Frederick)2033.37713½
Lexington1537.28818

___

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 8, Gastonia 2, 1st game

Other news
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Carlos Alcaraz averts an early challenge from Alexander Zverev to return to the US Open semifinals
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) waits to congratulate Jose Abreu (79) after Abreau hit a grand slam that also scored Jeremy Pena (3), Kyle Tucker (30) and Yordan Alvarez (44) in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Abreu hits grand slam and 3-run shot, Astros complete sweep with 12-3 win over Rangers
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn watches his double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andrew Vaughn has double, homer, 2 RBIs and two runs scored as White Sox beat Royals 6-4

Gastonia 7, High Point 0, 2nd game

Lancaster 9, Staten Island 3

Charleston 3, Lexington 2

Southern Maryland 6, York 0

Long Island 16, Spire City 4

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 5

Lexington 5, Charleston 3

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

High Point 4, Gastonia 3

Long Island 8, Spire City 5

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Spire City, 7 p.m.