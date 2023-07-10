Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster101.000
York101.000
Long Island11.500½
Southern Maryland11.000½
Staten Island02.000

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston201.000
Gastonia11.5001
High Point11.5001
Lexington01.000
Spire City (Frederick)01.000

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston 4, Staten Island 2

York 10, Lexington 7

Lancaster 17, Spire City 4

Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 7, High Point 2

Sunday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, susp.

Lexington at York, ppd.

Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 6

Charleston 11, Staten Island 4

High Point 14, Gastonia 13

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2, noon

Tuesday’s Games

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.