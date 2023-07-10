Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Southern Maryland
|1
|1
|.000
|½
|Staten Island
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gastonia
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Lexington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston 4, Staten Island 2
York 10, Lexington 7
Lancaster 17, Spire City 4
Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 2
Gastonia 7, High Point 2
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, susp.
Lexington at York, ppd.
Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 6
Charleston 11, Staten Island 4
High Point 14, Gastonia 13
|Monday’s Games
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2, noon
|Tuesday’s Games
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.