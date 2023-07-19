Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Lancaster
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Southern Maryland
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Long Island
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Staten Island
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|High Point
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Spire City (Frederick)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|7
|.125
|5
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.
Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales.
World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rules violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months.
Claims of vote rigging and election fraud are spreading in Spain ahead of that nation’s pivotal election on Sunday.
Lancaster 9, Spire City 4
High Point 8, Lexingon 3
Gastonia 13, Staten Island 8
Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 1
York at Long Island, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 9, Lexington 3
Spire City 15, Staten Island 0
York at Charleston, ppd.
Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 0
Gastonia 6, High Point 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 10:20 a.m.
York at Charleston, 2, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.