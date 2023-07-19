FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York51.833
Lancaster72.778½
Southern Maryland45.444
Long Island26.2504
Staten Island26.2504

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia62.750
High Point63.667½
Charleston33.5002
Spire City (Frederick)45.444
Lexington17.1255

___

Sunday’s Games

FILE - Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald directs the team before an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. The legal headaches could only be starting for Pat Fitzgerald and Bob Huggins as their attorneys plot the next steps after Northwestern and West Virginia parted ways with them in moves that left some industry experts perplexed. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.
In this photo released by Yan Guanghua Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China, conducts a livestream from her studio in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in July 2023. Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the Chinese social media platform's future in the U.S. and elsewhere. (Yan Guanghua via AP)
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales.
FILE - Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Amusan says she has been charged with a rules violation for missing three doping tests in the span of 12 months. The Nigerian posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and said she would fight the charges. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Tobi Amusan, women’s record holder in 100 hurdles, charged with missing 3 drug tests
World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rules violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months.
FILE - An election worker shows ballots to the media before being distributed at polling stations, at a warehouse in Barcelona, Spain, July 18, 2023. Claims of vote rigging and election fraud are spreading in Spain ahead of that nation's pivotal election on Sunday. The allegations are strikingly similar to claims spread by ex-President Donald Trump and others in the United States ahead of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spanish election
Claims of vote rigging and election fraud are spreading in Spain ahead of that nation’s pivotal election on Sunday.

Lancaster 9, Spire City 4

High Point 8, Lexingon 3

Gastonia 13, Staten Island 8

Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 1

York at Long Island, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Lexington 3

Spire City 15, Staten Island 0

York at Charleston, ppd.

Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 0

Gastonia 6, High Point 5

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 10:20 a.m.

York at Charleston, 2, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.