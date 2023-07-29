This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen stand in a formation, with the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the background, during an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York115.688
Southern Maryland126.667
Lancaster116.647½
Staten Island79.4384
Long Island710.412

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia107.588
High Point107.588
Charleston88.500
Spire City (Frederick)710.4123
Lexington116.0599

___

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Other news
Atlanta Falcons fans attend the team's NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Falcons DT Eddie Goldman placed on exempt/left squad list and may be headed back to retirement
Residents and tourists enjoy South Beach, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645'
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) pulls in a pass at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jimmy Graham is grateful to be back with the Saints and confident he can still play

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 4

Long Island 18, Gastonia 1

York 5, Lexington 4

Saturday’s Games

York at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.