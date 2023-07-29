Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Southern Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Staten Island
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Long Island
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|High Point
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Charleston
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Lexington
|1
|16
|.059
|9
___
|Friday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 4
Long Island 18, Gastonia 1
York 5, Lexington 4
|Saturday’s Games
York at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.
High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.
York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.