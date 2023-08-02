Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Southern Maryland
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Lancaster
|12
|9
|.571
|1½
|Long Island
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Staten Island
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Gastonia
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Charleston
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Spire City (Frederick)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|Lexington
|3
|18
|.143
|10
___
|Monday’s Games
Spire City 10, High Point 8
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston 4, Lancaster 2
York 8, Staten Island 3
Lexington 3, Southern Maryland 2
High Point 6, Gastonia 3
Long Island 12, Spire City 9
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
York at Staten Island, 10:30 a.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.