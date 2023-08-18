Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Staten Island
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|York
|18
|16
|.529
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Gastonia
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Charleston
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|Lexington
|7
|28
|.200
|15
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Staten Island 9, Charleston 0, 1st game
Staten Island 8, Charleston 5, 2nd game
Long Island 7, Lancaster, 6, 1st game
Long Island 3, Lancaster 0, 2nd game
York 2, Gastonia 1
Spire City 7, Southern Maryland 6
High Point 7, Lexington 2
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 9, Charleston 4
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
Gastonia 5, York 2
Southern Maryland 12, Spire City 1
High Point 7, Lexington 2
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.