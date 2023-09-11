Atlantic League Glance

Hawaii volcano
By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3124.564
Southern Maryland3125.554½
York3026.536
Long Island2827.5093
Staten Island2531.446

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point3321.611
Gastonia3423.596½
Charleston2829.491
Spire City (Frederick)2233.40011½
Lexington1639.29117½

___

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia 8, Charleston 2, 1st game

Charleston 4, Gastonia 3, 2nd game

Lexington at Spire City, ppd.

Long Island 7, Staten Island 6

York 7, Lancaster 6

High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 8, Staten Island 2

Spire City 3, Lexington 2, 1st game

Spire City 7, Lexington 5, 2nd game

High Point 7, Southern Maryland 2

Charleston 3, Gastonia 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

