Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Southern Maryland
|31
|25
|.554
|½
|York
|30
|26
|.536
|1½
|Long Island
|28
|27
|.509
|3
|Staten Island
|25
|31
|.446
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Gastonia
|34
|23
|.596
|½
|Charleston
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|22
|33
|.400
|11½
|Lexington
|16
|39
|.291
|17½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Gastonia 8, Charleston 2, 1st game
Charleston 4, Gastonia 3, 2nd game
Lexington at Spire City, ppd.
Long Island 7, Staten Island 6
York 7, Lancaster 6
High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Long Island 8, Staten Island 2
Spire City 3, Lexington 2, 1st game
Spire City 7, Lexington 5, 2nd game
High Point 7, Southern Maryland 2
Charleston 3, Gastonia 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.