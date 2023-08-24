Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|18
|.550
|1
|Staten Island
|22
|18
|.550
|1
|York
|19
|20
|.487
|3½
|Long Island
|16
|22
|.421
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Gastonia
|24
|14
|.632
|1
|Charleston
|19
|20
|.487
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|17
|23
|.425
|9
|Lexington
|9
|31
|.225
|17
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 1
Lancaster 14, York 4
Lexington 3, High Point 0
Spire City 9, Charleston 7
Gastonia 6, Long Island 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland 6, Staten Island 3
York 5, Lancaster 4
High Point 11, Lexington 3
Charleston 6, Spire City 5
Gastonia 5, Long Island 0
|Thursday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.