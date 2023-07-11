NATO heads of state and government pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Front row left to right, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO Summit: Live Updates
FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River. Heavy rain drenched part of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Classified documents case
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York101.000
Lancaster21.667
Southern Maryland22.500½
Long Island11.500½
Staten Island02.000

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston201.000
Gastonia11.5001
High Point11.5001
Lexington01.000
Spire City (Frederick)01.000

___

Monday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Southern Maryland 8, Lancaster 0, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at High Point, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spire City at York, 11 a.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.