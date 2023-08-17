Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Southern Maryland
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Staten Island
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|York
|18
|15
|.545
|½
|Long Island
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Gastonia
|19
|13
|.594
|1
|Charleston
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|Lexington
|7
|27
|.206
|14
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston 6, Staten Island 0
Long Island 7, Lancaster 6, susp. top of 8th
Gastonia 6, York 5
Southern Maryland 6, Spire City 4
High Point 10, Lexington 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Staten Island 9, Charleston 0, 1st game
Staten Island 8, Charleston 5, 2nd game
Long Island 7, Lancaster, 6, 1st game
Long Island 3, Lancaster 0, 2nd game
York 2, Gastonia 1
Spire City 7, Southern Maryland 6
High Point 7, Lexington 2
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.