Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2819.596
Southern Maryland2621.5532
York2423.5114
Staten Island2423.5114
Long Island2026.435

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3015.667
High Point2816.636
Charleston2125.457
Spire City (Frederick)1829.38313
Lexington1234.26118½

___

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Spire City 4, 1st Game

Gastonia 8, Spire City 2, 2nd Game

Lancaster 5, Charleston 2

York 10, Long Island 6

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 4

Staten Island 11, Lexington 3

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.