Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Southern Maryland
|26
|21
|.553
|2
|York
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|Staten Island
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|Long Island
|20
|26
|.435
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|High Point
|28
|16
|.636
|1½
|Charleston
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|18
|29
|.383
|13
|Lexington
|12
|34
|.261
|18½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Gastonia 6, Spire City 4, 1st Game
Gastonia 8, Spire City 2, 2nd Game
Lancaster 5, Charleston 2
York 10, Long Island 6
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 4
Staten Island 11, Lexington 3
|Friday’s Games
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.