Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Southern Maryland
|27
|22
|.551
|½
|Long Island
|28
|24
|.538
|1
|Lancaster
|21
|28
|.429
|6½
|Staten Island
|16
|33
|.327
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|High Point
|35
|16
|.686
|½
|Lexington
|21
|29
|.420
|14
|Charleston
|19
|29
|.396
|15
|Spire City (Frederick)
|20
|32
|.385
|16
___
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island 7, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 11, Long Island 5
York 16, Frederick 5
Lexington 8, Charleston 6
High Point 6, Southern Maryland 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Staten Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.