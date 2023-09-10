Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Southern Maryland
|31
|24
|.567
|—
|York
|30
|26
|.536
|1½
|Long Island
|27
|27
|.500
|4
|Staten Island
|25
|30
|.455
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|High Point
|32
|21
|.604
|½
|Charleston
|27
|29
|.482
|7
|Spire City (Frederick)
|20
|33
|.377
|12½
|Lexington
|16
|37
|.302
|16½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Gastonia 8, Charleston 2, 1st game
Charleston 4, Gastonia 3, 2nd game
Lexington at Spire City, ppd.
Long Island 7, Staten Island 6
York 7, Lancaster 6
High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Long Island at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Lexington at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.