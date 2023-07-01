Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Long Island
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Southern Maryland
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|Lancaster
|23
|31
|.426
|8½
|Staten Island
|17
|37
|.315
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|High Point
|37
|19
|.661
|2
|Lexington
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Charleston
|21
|32
|.396
|16½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|35
|.375
|18
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
The Dutch king will deliver a speech at an event on the anniversary of slavery’s end in its colonies
Dutch King Willem-Alexander will deliver a speech to commemorate the anniversary of the country abolishing slavery.
Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
Tajik man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted in a kidnapping case in his native country
Authorities in Tajikistan say a Tajik man who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia.
Lexington 4, Lancaster 1, 1st game
Lancaster 11, Lexongton 9, 2nd game
Staten Island 8, York 7
Charleston 10, Spire City 2
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2
High Point 11, Gastonia 1
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster 4, Charleston 3
Long Island 9, Staten Island 7
York 3, High Point 2
Gastonia 15, Southern Maryland 0
Lexington 8, Spire City 6
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 2, 2:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.