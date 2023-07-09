Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Staten Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gastonia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|High Point
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Lexington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Spire City (Frederick)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Friday’s Games
Staten Island 10, Charleston 6, 1st game
Staten Island 6, Charleston 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, York 6
Spire City 6, Lancaster 3
Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1
High Point 8, Gastonia 1
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston 4, Staten Island 2
York 10, Lexington 7
Lancaster 17, Spire City 4
Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 2
Gastonia 7, High Point 2
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Lexington at York, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2, noon