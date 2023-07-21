England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster92.818
York63.6672
Southern Maryland65.5453
Long Island37.300
Staten Island28.200

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia73.700
High Point74.636½
Charleston54.556
Spire City (Frederick)56.455
Lexington19.1006

___

Wednesday’s Games

Other news
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, pictured with dark blue shirt and dark cap, fourth left, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Propaganda tool? Bargaining chip? What North Korea may have in mind for Travis King
So what will North Korea do about the first U.S. soldier in decades to flee into its territory? Its official media have yet to mention Pvt.
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers face a July 21 deadline to draw new congressional lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map— with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black — likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Alabama GOP proposals for second Black district are unlikely to win court approval, experts warn
Experts say plans for a second congressional district in Alabama that gives a voice to Black voters are unlikely to win court approval.
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man with thousands of bullets and a grenade attacked police, killing officer. What was his plan?
Details are emerging about a North Dakota shooting that killed a police officer and wounded others after a fender bender. Police plan to release more information Friday.
FILE - In this handout photo provided by Photo host Agency RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at left, attends a meeting with a delegation of African leaders and senior officials in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. By halting a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, Putin has taken a risky gamble that could badly damage Moscow's relations with many of its partners that have remained neutral or even supportive of the Kremlin amid the war in Ukraine. Russia has also played spoiler at the United Nations, vetoing a resolution on extending humanitarian aid deliveries via a key crossing point in northwestern Syria and backing Mali's push to expel the U.N. peacekeepers. Putin's decision to spike the deal could backfire against Russia's own interests, straining Moscow's relations with key partner Turkey and hurting its ties with African countries. (Pavel Bednyakov/Photo host Agency RIA Novosti via AP, File)
By pulling out of the Ukrainian grain deal, Russia risks alienating its few remaining partners
By pulling out of a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a gamble that could badly damage Moscow’s relations with many of its partners that have stayed neutral or even been supportive of the Kremlin’s invasion of its nei

Spire City 12, Staten Island 5

Charleston 3, York 2, 1st game

York 3, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Lancaster 16, Lexington 7

Southern Maryland 12, Long Island 7

High Point 9, Gastonia 5

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 8, Lexington 6

Staten Island 12, Spire City 2

Charleston 5, York 3

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3

Gastonia 10, High Point 5

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.