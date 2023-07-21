Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|York
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Southern Maryland
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Long Island
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Staten Island
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|High Point
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Charleston
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|9
|.100
|6
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City 12, Staten Island 5
Charleston 3, York 2, 1st game
York 3, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Lancaster 16, Lexington 7
Southern Maryland 12, Long Island 7
High Point 9, Gastonia 5
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster 8, Lexington 6
Staten Island 12, Spire City 2
Charleston 5, York 3
Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3
Gastonia 10, High Point 5
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.