Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York51.833
Lancaster62.750
Southern Maryland44.5002
Staten Island25.286
Long Island16.143

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point62.750
Gastonia52.714½
Charleston33.5002
Spire City (Frederick)35.3753
Lexington16.143

___

Saturday’s Games

FILE - Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Panama during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup
An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means that more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks during a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
Solomon Islands leader hits back at criticism of deepening security ties with China
The leader of Solomon Islands is hitting back at criticism of his nation’s deepening security ties with China, saying the United States and Australia have nothing to fear.
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates his century during the second day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
De Silva’s hundred helps Sri Lanka to 312 in the first cricket test against Pakistan
Pakistan’s pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test.
Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Monday, July 17, 2023, under the Indian G20 Presidency. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
In India, G20 finance chiefs set to address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries.

Lancaster 7, Spire City 5

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 2

Staten Island 12, Gastonia 10

York 5, Long Island 3

High Point 7, Lexingon 3

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Spire City 4

High Point 8, Lexingon 3

Gastonia 13, Staten Island 8

Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 1

York at Long Island, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

York at Charleston, 12:05 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

<