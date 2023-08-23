GOP debate: How to watch
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2316.590
Staten Island2217.5641
Southern Maryland2118.5382
York1820.474
Long Island1621.4326

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2413.649
Gastonia2314.6222
Charleston1820.474
Spire City (Frederick)1722.4368
Lexington930.23116

___

Sunday’s Games

Spire City 9, Staten Island 3

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 7

Gastonia 8, Lexington 3

High Point 5, York 1

Charleston 14, Long Island 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 1

Lancaster 14, York 4

Lexington 3, High Point 0

Spire City 9, Charleston 7

Gastonia 6, Long Island 5

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.