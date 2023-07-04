Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Long Island
|33
|26
|.559
|½
|Southern Maryland
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Lancaster
|24
|33
|.421
|8½
|Staten Island
|19
|38
|.333
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|High Point
|39
|20
|.661
|2
|Lexington
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Charleston
|23
|33
|.411
|16½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|22
|37
|.373
|19
___
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 7, 2nd game
Lancaster 10, Charleston 4
Long Island 8, Staten Island 6
High Point 5, York 1
Lexington 5, Spire City 4
|Sunday’s Games
Gastonia 3, Southern Maryland 2
Charleston 7, Lancaster 1
High Point 8, York 5
Staten Island 11, Long Island 5
Spire City at Lexington, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
Lexington 7, Spire City 6, 1st game
Spire City 6, Lexington 4, 2nd game
Charleston 5, Lancaster 3
Staten Island 14, Long Island 3
York 11, High Point 6
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia at Spire City, 4 p.m.
Charleston at York, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.