Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Lancaster
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Southern Maryland
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Long Island
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Staten Island
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|High Point
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Spire City (Frederick)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|7
|.125
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 9, Lexington 3
Spire City 15, Staten Island 0
York at Charleston, ppd.
Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 0
Gastonia 6, High Point 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 10:20 a.m.
York at Charleston, 2, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Spire City, 7 p.m.