Atlantic League Glance

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York136.684
Southern Maryland137.650½
Lancaster128.600
Staten Island910.4744
Long Island811.4215

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point128.600
Gastonia118.579½
Charleston99.5002
Spire City (Frederick)812.4004
Lexington218.10010

___

Monday’s Games

Spire City 10, High Point 8

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Staten Island, 10:30 a.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.