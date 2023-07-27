Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Lancaster
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Southern Maryland
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Staten Island
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Long Island
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Gastonia
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Charleston
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Lexington
|1
|14
|.067
|8½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia 10, Staten Island 2
Charleston 5, York 3
Lancaster 9, High Point 3
Long Island 3, Spire City 0
Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 3
Staten Island 8, Gastonia 3
York 13, Charleston 4
High Point 7, Lancaster 4
Long Island 10, Spire City 8
|Thursday’s Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.