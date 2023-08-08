Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Lancaster
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Staten Island
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|Long Island
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Gastonia
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Charleston
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|Lexington
|3
|23
|.115
|13
___
|Sunday’s Games
York 16, Spire City 5
Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 2
Gastonia 4, Lexington 3
Staten Island 7, Lancaster 5
Long Island at High Point, susp.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.