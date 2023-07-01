Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Long Island
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Southern Maryland
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|Lancaster
|23
|31
|.426
|8½
|Staten Island
|17
|37
|.315
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|High Point
|37
|19
|.661
|2
|Lexington
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Charleston
|21
|32
|.396
|16½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|35
|.375
|18
___
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster 4, Charleston 3
Long Island 9, Staten Island 7
York 3, High Point 2
Gastonia 15, Southern Maryland 0
Lexington 8, Spire City 6
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 2, 2:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.