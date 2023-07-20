Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|York
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Southern Maryland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Staten Island
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Gastonia
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Charleston
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City 12, Staten Island 5
Charleston 3, York 2, 1st game
York 3, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Lancaster 16, Lexington 7
Southern Maryland 12, Long Island 7
High Point 9, Gastonia 5
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.