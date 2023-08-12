Live updates: Maui fires
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1811.621
Lancaster1812.600½
York1712.5861
Long Island1414.500
Staten Island1414.500

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point1711.607
Gastonia1612.5711
Charleston1315.4644
Spire City (Frederick)1218.4006
Lexington525.16713

___

Thursday’s Games

York 9, Lancaster 6

Charleston 8, Lexington 6

Staten Island 13, High Point 3

Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.

Gastonia 9, Spire City 6

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 3

Lancaster 4, Spire City 2

High Point 6, Charleston 5, 13 innings

Long Island 7, Gastonia 5

Lexington 8, York 2

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, noon

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.