Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Lancaster
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|York
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|Long Island
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Staten Island
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Gastonia
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Charleston
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|12
|18
|.400
|6
|Lexington
|5
|25
|.167
|13
___
|Thursday’s Games
York 9, Lancaster 6
Charleston 8, Lexington 6
Staten Island 13, High Point 3
Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.
Gastonia 9, Spire City 6
|Friday’s Games
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 3
Lancaster 4, Spire City 2
High Point 6, Charleston 5, 13 innings
Long Island 7, Gastonia 5
Lexington 8, York 2
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, noon
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.
York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.