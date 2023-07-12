Atlantic League Glance

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster201.000
York201.000
Southern Maryland21.667½
Long Island12.333
Staten Island02.0002

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia21.667
High Point21.667
Charleston11.500½
Lexington02.000
Spire City (Frederick)02.000

___

Monday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Southern Maryland 8, Lancaster 0, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

York 5, Spire City 3

High Point 11, Staten Island 9

Gastonia 5, Charleston 3

Lancaster 10, Long Island 8

Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 2

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at High Point, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spire City at York, 11 a.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.