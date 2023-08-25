Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2417.585
Southern Maryland2318.5611
Staten Island2219.5372
York1921.475
Long Island1623.4107

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2513.658
Gastonia2514.641½
Charleston2020.5006
Spire City (Frederick)1724.415
Lexington931.22517

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland 12, Staten Island 4

Other news
This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP)
India’s lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft’s historic touchdown
FILE - Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on June 30, 2023. The husband of Estonia’s government leader said Friday Aug. 25, 2023 he will sell stakes in a company with ties to Russia, a situation that has caused a crisis for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Estonia’s pro-Ukrainian PM faces pressure to quit over husband’s indirect Russian business links
FILE - Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States attends a press conference before a closed United States team practice at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Carter-Vickers is set to miss the United States’ next four matches after being ruled out for two months by Scottish club Celtic because of a hamstring injury. The center back was substituted as a precaution during halftime of Celtic’s win at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)
Carter-Vickers set to miss next four U.S. matches because of hamstring injury

Lancaster 6, York 2

Lexington at High Point, ppd.

Charleston 9, Spire City 8

Gastonia 13, Long Island 12

Friday’s Games

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Charleston at York, 2 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.