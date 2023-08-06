Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|York
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Lancaster
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Long Island
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Staten Island
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Gastonia
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|Charleston
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|Lexington
|3
|22
|.120
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Spire City 5, York 4
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 2
Gastonia 9, Lexington 8
Long Island 7, High Point 1
Lancaster 8, Staten Island 4
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 0
Spire City 9, York 7
Southern Maryland 9, Charleston 1
Gastonia 9, Lexington 2
High Point 6, Long Island 1
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.