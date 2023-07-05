Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Long Island
|34
|26
|.567
|½
|Southern Maryland
|29
|29
|.500
|4½
|Lancaster
|24
|34
|.414
|9½
|Staten Island
|19
|39
|.326
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|High Point
|39
|21
|.650
|2
|Lexington
|29
|31
|.483
|12
|Charleston
|23
|34
|.404
|16½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|23
|37
|.383
|18
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Spire City 4, Gastonia 3
York 14, Charleston 4
Lexington 6, Staten Island 1
Long Island 14, Lacaster 3
Southen Maryland 4, High Point 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston at York, 2, 5 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.