(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3425.576
Long Island3426.567½
Southern Maryland2929.500
Lancaster2434.414
Staten Island1939.32614½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4119.683
High Point3921.6502
Lexington2931.48312
Charleston2334.40416½
Spire City (Frederick)2337.38318

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
U.S. forward Mallory Swanson (9) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Swanson and Williamson among the top players sidelined for the Women’s World Cup
United States forward Mallory Swanson will miss the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn tendon in her left knee.
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June meeting when it chose not to raise its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months in its fight against inflation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to fight high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike.
People are seen on the grounds of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has one of the world’s largest reserves of the metal, which has seen a surge in demand globally due to its use in batteries in electric cars. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A Chinese mining company has opened a giant lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe.
FILE - Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division team, which said he had “lost his life in a tragic accident" on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
John Berylson, American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies at age 70
John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70.

Spire City 4, Gastonia 3

York 14, Charleston 4

Lexington 6, Staten Island 1

Long Island 14, Lacaster 3

Southen Maryland 4, High Point 1

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at York, 2, 5 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.