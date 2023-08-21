Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Southern Maryland
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|Staten Island
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|York
|18
|19
|.486
|3½
|Long Island
|16
|20
|.444
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Gastonia
|22
|14
|.611
|2
|Charleston
|18
|19
|.486
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|Lexington
|8
|30
|.211
|17
___
|Saturday’s Games
Spire City 9, Staten Island 8
Charleston 8, Long Island 3
Lexington 5, Gastonia 1
Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2, 10 innings
High Point 8, York 7
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City 9, Staten Island 3
Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 7
Gastonia 8, Lexington 3
High Point 5, York 1
Charleston 14, Long Island 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.