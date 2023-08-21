Earthquake in Southern California
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2216.579
Southern Maryland2117.5531
Staten Island2117.5531
York1819.486
Long Island1620.4445

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2412.667
Gastonia2214.6112
Charleston1819.486
Spire City (Frederick)1622.4219
Lexington830.21117

___

Saturday’s Games

Spire City 9, Staten Island 8

Other news
FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan attends an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, in Philadelphia. Baughan, a nine-time Pro Bowl player with the Philadelphia Eagles and College Football Hall of Fame selection at Georgia Tech, has died. He was 85. The Eagles said Baughan died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Philadelphia Eagles and Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Maxie Baughan dies at 85
Viktor Hovland holds the Western Golf Association Trophy, left, and the BMW Championship Trophy after winning in the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Hovland rallies with 61 to win BMW, Dunlap captures US Amateur
Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Schauffele earns final spot and bumps Koepka from an automatic Ryder Cup berth

Charleston 8, Long Island 3

Lexington 5, Gastonia 1

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2, 10 innings

High Point 8, York 7

Sunday’s Games

Spire City 9, Staten Island 3

Lancaster 10, Southern Maryland 7

Gastonia 8, Lexington 3

High Point 5, York 1

Charleston 14, Long Island 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

<