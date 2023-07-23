Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Southern Maryland
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Staten Island
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Gastonia
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Charleston
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|1
|12
|.077
|7½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize buying psychedelic plants or using them in private.
Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to prevent a three-game sweep.
Authorities in Ecuador say the mayor of the country’s third largest city has been slain in a shooting that killed one other person and wounded four more, including two suspected attackers.
Spire City 8, Charleston 7
Staten Island 2, Lexington 0
York 12, Lancaster 7
High Point 6, Long Island 0
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 6
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City 11, Charleston 10
York 12, Lancaster 7
Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8
Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings
High Point 10, Long Island 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.