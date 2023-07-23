Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York93.750
Lancaster95.6431
Southern Maryland86.5712
Staten Island67.462
Long Island310.231

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point95.643
Gastonia85.615½
Spire City (Frederick)77.5002
Charleston66.5002
Lexington112.077

___

Saturday’s Games

Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market on May 24, 2019. Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize psychedelic plants. On Friday, July 21, 2023, Mayor Jacob Frey ordered police to stop using taxpayer dollars to enforce most laws against hallucinogenic plants, which include psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca and mescaline. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Minneapolis backs off arrests for psychedelic plant use
Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize buying psychedelic plants or using them in private.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Blue Jays get homers from Guerrero and Belt before Romano holds off the Mariners, 4-3
Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to prevent a three-game sweep.
Soldiers leave the after taking control of the Litoral Penitentiary where a riot broke out that so far has left 5 prisoners dead, according to a statement from authorities, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
Mayor of Ecuador port city slain in shooting that kills 1 other, wounds 4
Authorities in Ecuador say the mayor of the country’s third largest city has been slain in a shooting that killed one other person and wounded four more, including two suspected attackers.

Spire City 8, Charleston 7

Staten Island 2, Lexington 0

York 12, Lancaster 7

High Point 6, Long Island 0

Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 6

Sunday’s Games

Spire City 11, Charleston 10

York 12, Lancaster 7

Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8

Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings

High Point 10, Long Island 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

