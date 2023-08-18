DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
Nurse convicted of killing babies
Maui fires latest
Fires rage in Canada

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2015.571
Southern Maryland2015.571
Staten Island2015.571
York1816.529
Long Island1617.4853

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2112.636
Gastonia2013.6061
Charleston1519.441
Spire City (Frederick)1421.4008
Lexington728.20015

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 9, Charleston 4

Other news
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Investigators leading the impeachment of Paxton have released nearly 4,000 pages of documents that reveal in new detail how the embattled Republican allegedly used multiple cell phones, aliases on ride-sharing apps to conceal an affair and pressured top aides to help a donor who is now facing criminal charges.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Nearly 4,000 pages show new detail of Ken Paxton’s alleged misdeeds ahead of Texas impeachment trial
FILE - A sign warning of radioactive materials is seen on a fence around a nuclear reactor containment building, April 26, 2021, a few days before it stopped generating electricity at Indian Point Energy Center, in Buchanan, N.Y. A measure to block radiological discharges into the Hudson River as part of the Indian Point nuclear plant's decommissioning was signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
New York governor blocks discharge of radioactive water into Hudson River from closed nuclear plant
Brazil soccer coach Fernando Diniz gestures after announcing his squad for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 5, York 2

Southern Maryland 12, Spire City 1

High Point 7, Lexington 2

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.