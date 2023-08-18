Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Staten Island
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|York
|18
|16
|.529
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Gastonia
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Charleston
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|Lexington
|7
|28
|.200
|15
___
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 9, Charleston 4
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
Gastonia 5, York 2
Southern Maryland 12, Spire City 1
High Point 7, Lexington 2
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.