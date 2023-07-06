Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Long Island
|35
|26
|.574
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|29
|30
|.492
|6
|Lancaster
|24
|35
|.407
|11
|Staten Island
|19
|40
|.322
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|High Point
|40
|21
|.656
|1
|Lexington
|30
|31
|.492
|11
|Spire City (Frederick)
|24
|37
|.393
|17
|Charleston
|23
|36
|.390
|17
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Spire City 4, Gastonia 3
York 14, Charleston 4
Lexington 6, Staten Island 1
Long Island 14, Lacaster 3
Southen Maryland 4, High Point 1
|Wednesday’s Games
York 3, Charleston 0, 1st game
York 8, Charleston 7, 2nd game
Lexington 9, Staten Island 4
Long Island 12, Lacaster 4
High Point 6, Southen Maryland 2
Spire City 18, Gastonia 8
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.