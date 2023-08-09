Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio rejects Issue 1 in special election
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1710.630
York1610.615½
Lancaster1611.5931
Long Island1213.4804
Staten Island1214.462

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point169.640
Gastonia1510.6001
Charleston1213.4804
Spire City (Frederick)1116.4076
Lexington324.11114

___

Sunday’s Games

York 16, Spire City 5

Other news
"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed, and how the AP called the race
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., left, is checked by a team trainer and manager Brian Snitker (43) after being hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Holderman during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Arcia’s ninth-inning double lifts Braves to 8-6 win over Pirates after Acuña leaves game early
Australia's players leave the pitch after winning the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
From upsets to record attendances, these are the trends that have emerged at the Women’s World Cup

Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 2

Gastonia 4, Lexington 3

Staten Island 7, Lancaster 5

Long Island at High Point, susp.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 7, York 3

Charleston 6, Lexington 0

High Point 9, Staten Island 4

Long Island 3, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 8, Spire City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.