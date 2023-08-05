This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York158.652
Lancaster159.625½
Southern Maryland159.625½
Long Island1112.4784
Staten Island1013.4355

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point149.609
Gastonia1210.545
Charleston1111.500
Spire City (Frederick)1014.417
Lexington321.12511½

___

Friday’s Games

Spire City 5, York 4

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 9, Lexington 8

Long Island 7, High Point 1

Lancaster 8, Staten Island 4

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spire City at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled