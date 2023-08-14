Latest on Maui fires
MLB and Wander Franco
FedEx Cup
50 years of hip-hop
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 7

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster1913.594
Southern Maryland1813.581½
York1714.548
Staten Island1614.5332
Long Island1414.4674

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia1812.600
High Point1812.600
Charleston1416.4674
Spire City (Frederick)1319.4066
Lexington725.21912

___

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island 14, Southern Maryland 6

Other news
Parishioners attend Mass at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, Hawaii, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Sacred Hearts Mission Church hosted congregants from Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina, including several people who lost family members in fires that burned most of the Maui town days earlier. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Victim vignettes: Hawaii wildfires lead to indescribable grief as families learn fate of loved ones
FILE - A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020. On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, U.S. Steel said that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
US Steel rejects a $7.3 billion offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs; considers alternatives
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton right, argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz, left, after being ejected during the sixth inning as his team takes on the Cincinnati Reds in the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Pirates manager Derek Shelton ejected along with 2 coaches for arguing strike zone vs Reds

Spire City 14, Lancaster 4

High Point 13, Charleston 7

Gastonia 14, Long Island 3

Lexington 3, York 2

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 3, 2nd game

Lexington 8, York 2

Charleston 3, High Point 1

Lancaster 7, Spire City 2

Gastonia 10, Long Island 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

<