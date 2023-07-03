Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|York
|32
|25
|.561
|½
|Southern Maryland
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Lancaster
|24
|32
|.429
|8
|Staten Island
|18
|38
|.321
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|High Point
|39
|19
|.672
|1½
|Lexington
|27
|30
|.474
|13
|Charleston
|22
|33
|.400
|17
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|36
|.368
|19
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights.
Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action. That includes Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.
Pakistan’s military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead.
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.
Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 7, 2nd game
Lancaster 10, Charleston 4
Long Island 8, Staten Island 6
High Point 5, York 1
Lexington 5, Spire City 4
|Sunday’s Games
Gastonia 3, Southern Maryland 2
Charleston 7, Lancaster 1
High Point 8, York 5
Staten Island 11, Long Island 5
Spire City at Lexington, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia at Spire City, 4 p.m.
Charleston at York, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.