Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Lancaster
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|York
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|Long Island
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Staten Island
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Gastonia
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Charleston
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
|Lexington
|6
|25
|.194
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 3
Lancaster 4, Spire City 2
High Point 6, Charleston 5, 13 innings
Long Island 7, Gastonia 5
Lexington 8, York 2
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island 14, Southern Maryland 6
Spire City 14, Lancaster 4
High Point 13, Charleston 7
Gastonia 14, Long Island 3
Lexington 3, York 2
|Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.
York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.