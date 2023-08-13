Latest on Maui fires
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1812.600
Lancaster1813.581½
York1713.5671
Long Island1514.517
Staten Island1415.483

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point1711.607
Gastonia1712.586½
Charleston1315.4644
Spire City (Frederick)1318.419
Lexington625.19412½

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 3

Lancaster 4, Spire City 2

High Point 6, Charleston 5, 13 innings

Long Island 7, Gastonia 5

Lexington 8, York 2

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island 14, Southern Maryland 6

Spire City 14, Lancaster 4

High Point 13, Charleston 7

Gastonia 14, Long Island 3

Lexington 3, York 2

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.