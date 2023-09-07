Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Southern Maryland
|30
|23
|.566
|1
|York
|28
|25
|.528
|3
|Long Island
|25
|27
|.481
|5½
|Staten Island
|25
|28
|.472
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|High Point
|30
|21
|.588
|2½
|Charleston
|25
|27
|.481
|8
|Spire City (Frederick)
|20
|33
|.377
|13½
|Lexington
|15
|37
|.288
|18
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lancaster 6, Staten Island 5
Lexington 5, Charleston 3
Southern Maryland 5, York 4
High Point 4, Gastonia 3
Long Island 8, Spire City 5
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lexington at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Gastonia at Charleston, 2, 3:35 p.m.
Lexington at Spire City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.