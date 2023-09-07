Hurricane Lee
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3122.585
Southern Maryland3023.5661
York2825.5283
Long Island2527.481
Staten Island2528.4726

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3319.635
High Point3021.588
Charleston2527.4818
Spire City (Frederick)2033.37713½
Lexington1537.28818

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 5

Lexington 5, Charleston 3

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

High Point 4, Gastonia 3

Long Island 8, Spire City 5

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at Charleston, 2, 3:35 p.m.

Lexington at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.