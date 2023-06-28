Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Long Island
|29
|24
|.538
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Lancaster
|21
|29
|.420
|8
|Staten Island
|16
|35
|.314
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|37
|16
|.698
|—
|High Point
|36
|17
|.679
|1
|Lexington
|23
|29
|.442
|13½
|Charleston
|20
|30
|.400
|15½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|20
|33
|.377
|17
___
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island 7, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 11, Long Island 5
York 16, Frederick 5
Lexington 8, Charleston 6
High Point 6, Southern Maryland 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
York 11, Staten Island 1, 1st game
York 7, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
Charleston 8, Spire City 4
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3
Gastonia 8, High Point 3
Lexington 5, Lancaster 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.