Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Staten Island
|22
|22
|.500
|3
|York
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Long Island
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Gastonia
|27
|15
|.643
|½
|Charleston
|21
|22
|.488
|7
|Spire City (Frederick)
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|Lexington
|11
|32
|.256
|17
___
|Saturday’s Games
High Point 7, Spire City 6
Long Island 10, Staten Island 4
York 2, Charleston 0
Lancaster 6, Gastonia 2
Lexington 14, Southern Maryland 3
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City 7, High Point 6
Charleston 7, York 5
Lexington 5, Southern Maryland 4
Gastonia 5, Lancaster 4
Long Island 7, Staten Island 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at York, 2, 4 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.