Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2519.568
Southern Maryland2420.5451
Staten Island2222.5003
York2122.488
Long Island1923.4525

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2714.659
Gastonia2715.643½
Charleston2122.4887
Spire City (Frederick)1826.40910½
Lexington1132.25617

___

Saturday’s Games

High Point 7, Spire City 6

Long Island 10, Staten Island 4

York 2, Charleston 0

Lancaster 6, Gastonia 2

Lexington 14, Southern Maryland 3

Sunday’s Games

Spire City 7, High Point 6

Charleston 7, York 5

Lexington 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 5, Lancaster 4

Long Island 7, Staten Island 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at York, 2, 4 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

