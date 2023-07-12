President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster201.000
York201.000
Southern Maryland21.667½
Long Island12.333
Staten Island02.0002

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia21.667
High Point21.667
Charleston11.500½
Lexington02.000
Spire City (Frederick)02.000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller shoots against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (68) during an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has breakout performance for Hornets in summer league
The No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller finally had a breakout performance in summer league play. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets lost 97-93 to the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, just behind Philipsen, and Germany's Phil Bauhaus, left, as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Jasper Philipsen secures yet another sprint win at Tour de France, Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey
Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen posted a fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France, taking his career tally to six.
FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with wheat, Oct. 3, 2022, in Kress, Texas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday, July 12, 2023, it will invest $300 million on monitoring and reporting planet-warming emissions from climate-smart agricultural processes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
U.S. Department of Agriculture to invest $300 million in monitoring agricultural emissions
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced Wednesday it will invest $300 million on monitoring and reporting planet-warming emissions from climate-smart agricultural processes, such as no-till agriculture and panting cover crops.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a media conference during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Turkey’s parliament won’t ratify Sweden’s NATO membership bid before October, Erdogan says
Turkey’s president says Sweden’s NATO membership bid won’t be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October.

York 5, Spire City 3

High Point 11, Staten Island 9

Gastonia 5, Charleston 3

Lancaster 10, Long Island 8

Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 2

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at High Point, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spire City at York, 11 a.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.