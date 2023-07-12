Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Staten Island
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|High Point
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lexington
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
York 5, Spire City 3
High Point 11, Staten Island 9
Gastonia 5, Charleston 3
Lancaster 10, Long Island 8
Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Staten Island at High Point, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spire City at York, 11 a.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.