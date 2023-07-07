Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Long Island
|36
|26
|.581
|1
|Southern Maryland
|30
|30
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|24
|36
|.400
|12
|Staten Island
|20
|40
|.333
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|High Point
|40
|22
|.645
|1
|Lexington
|30
|32
|.484
|11
|Spire City (Frederick)
|25
|37
|.403
|16
|Charleston
|23
|37
|.383
|17
___
|Wednesday’s Games
York 3, Charleston 0, 1st game
York 8, Charleston 7, 2nd game
Lexington 9, Staten Island 4
Long Island 12, Lacaster 4
High Point 6, Southen Maryland 2
Spire City 18, Gastonia 8
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 4, Lexington 0
York 5, Charleston 4
Long Island 15, Lacaster 1
Southen Maryland 3, High Point 0
Spire City 6, Gastonia 4
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.