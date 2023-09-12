Turkish cave rescue
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3224.571
Southern Maryland3125.554
York3027.526
Long Island2827.509
Staten Island2531.4467

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point3421.618
Gastonia3423.5961
Charleston2829.4917
Spire City (Frederick)2233.40012
Lexington1639.29118

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 8, Staten Island 2

Spire City 3, Lexington 2, 1st game

Spire City 7, Lexington 5, 2nd game

High Point 7, Southern Maryland 2

Charleston 3, Gastonia 2

Monday’s Games

High Point 14, Southern Maryland 1

Lancaster 10, York 2

Tuesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

