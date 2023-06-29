Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Long Island
|30
|24
|.556
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|Lancaster
|21
|30
|.412
|9
|Staten Island
|16
|36
|.308
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|High Point
|36
|18
|.667
|2
|Lexington
|24
|29
|.453
|13½
|Charleston
|20
|31
|.392
|16½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|33
|.389
|17
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Other news
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June.
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Her niece, Bernice King, tweeted that her aunt died Thursday. She was 95.
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.
York 11, Staten Island 1, 1st game
York 7, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
Charleston 8, Spire City 4
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 3
Gastonia 8, High Point 3
Lexington 5, Lancaster 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Lexington 5, Lancaster 1
York 6, Staten Island 5
Spire City 8, Charleston 6
Long Island 10, Southern Maryland 5
Gastonia 7, High Point 3
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.