Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Southern Maryland
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|York
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Long Island
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Staten Island
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Gastonia
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Charleston
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Lexington
|4
|24
|.143
|13
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City 3, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 8, York 5
Lexington 9, Charleston 1
Staten Island 14, High Point 4
Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, noon
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.