Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3425.576
Long Island3426.567½
Southern Maryland2929.500
Lancaster2434.414
Staten Island1939.32614½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4119.683
High Point3921.6502
Lexington2931.48312
Charleston2334.40416½
Spire City (Frederick)2337.38318

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Guerrero Jr. hits 2-run homer in 8th inning to lift Blue Jays to 4-3 win over White Sox
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3.
FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, March 21, 2023. Lee said Tuesday, July 4, that eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses, dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
Australian leader criticizes Hong Kong authorities over arrest warrants for activists in Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia.
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a game-winning single in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Fry’s hit in 10th ends Braves’ winning streak; Cleveland beats Atlanta 6-5
David Fry had a game-ending hit and the Cleveland Guardians stopped the Atlanta Braves’ nine-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings Tuesday night.
A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun as she walls on a street on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

Lexington 7, Spire City 6, 1st game

Spire City 6, Lexington 4, 2nd game

Charleston 5, Lancaster 3

Staten Island 14, Long Island 3

York 11, High Point 6

Tuesday’s Games

Spire City 4, Gastonia 3

York 14, Charleston 4

Lexington 6, Staten Island 1

Long Island 14, Lacaster 3

Southen Maryland 4, High Point 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Spire City, 7 p.m.